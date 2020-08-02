For the fifth consecutive day in Ukraine becomes more expensive currency: how many today are the Euro and the dollar
On Thursday, July 23, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Thursday, 23 Jul 2020, has weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 12 cents to 27,7798 UAH per dollar against 27,6647 UAH per dollar on Wednesday.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,7798 UAH per dollar against 27,6647 UAH per dollar, the exchange rate of hryvnia against Euro was set at the level 32,1898 UAH per Euro against 31,6719 UAH per Euro yesterday.
Exchange rates of July 23:
USD — 27,7798 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 32,1898 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 7,2714 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB -3,9226 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,6375 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 4,0561 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL -1,6352 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 35,3526 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 29,8483 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,9714 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
As reported, the national Bank of Ukraine on Wednesday, July 22, has weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate by six cents to 27,6647 hryvnia per dollar against 27,6011 hryvnia to the dollar on Tuesday.
