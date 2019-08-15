For the fifth movie in the Walt Disney studios gathered in 2019 more than $ 1 billion (video)
Thursday, August 15, legendary Studio Walt Disney announced his new record. For the first time in the history of the five films one company has collected in world hire more than billion dollars every one year! A new member of the so-called “club of billionaires” was the animated feature film “toy Story 4”. His fees in cinemas in the US and Canada are currently 421,8 million dollars, the rest of the world — 579,9 million dollars.
It is noteworthy that only a fortnight ago, Walt Disney celebrated a new record when four of her paintings for a year has raised over a billion dollars each. The culprit of this achievement was the film “the lion King”. It was July 31. And here is a new world record!
Recall films, created by Walt Disney which are among the top five cash winners 2019. In addition to “toy Story 4” and “the Lion King” tuzha got “Captain marvel,” “Avengers ending” and “Aladdin.”
But the year is not over. And Walt Disney has a chance again to improve their achievement because the rental to be released until January 1, 2020 clear favorites — “Maleficent 2”, “frozen heart 2” and “Star wars: rise of Skywalker”.
And while the success of “toy Story 4” has increased the number of members of the “club of billionaires” to 43 films. 23 of them filmed by the Studio of Walt Disney. This is an incredible achievement. It is noted that “the lion King” has walked in the ranking of highest-grossing films in the history of cinema picture “Black Panther”. Since this list has again been a significant reshuffle, “FACTS” decided to lead again with the most recent adjustments.
1. “The Avengers: completion of the” 2 billion 795,6 million dollars
2. Avatar 2 billion 789,7 million dollars
3. “Titanic” — the 2 billion 187,5 million dollars
4. “Star wars: the force Awakening” — 2 billion of 68.2 million dollars
5. “The Avengers: infinity War” — 2 billion 48.4 million dollars
6. “Jurassic world” — 1 billion 671,7 million dollars
7. “The Avengers” — 1 billion 518,8 million dollars
8. “Furious 7” — 1 billion 516 million dollars
9. “The Avengers: age of Ultron” — 1 billion 405,4 million dollars
10. “The lion king” — 1 billion 348,2 million dollars
11. “Black Panther” — 1 billion 346,9 million dollars
12. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2” — 1 billion 341,7 million dollars
13. “Star wars: the Last Jedi” — 1 billion 332,5 million dollars
14. “Jurassic world 2” — 1 billion 309,5 million dollars
15. “Frozen heart” — 1 billion 276, 5 million dollars
16. “Beauty and the beast” (2017) — 1 billion 263,5 million dollars
17. “The incredibles 2” — 1 billion 242,8 million dollars
18. “Fast and furious 8” — 1 billion 236 million dollars
19. “Iron man 3” — 1 billion 214,8 million dollars
20. “Minions” (the”Pakipaki”) — 1 billion 159,4 million dollars
21. “The first avenger: the Confrontation” — 1 billion 153,3 million dollars
22. “Aquaman” — 1 billion 148,1 million dollars
23. “Captain marvel” — 1 billion 128,3 million dollars
See the “FACTS” Before starring in “Captain marvel ‘” I, an asthmatic, 9 months trained to exhaustion, brie Larson
24. “Transformers: Dark side of the moon” — 1 billion 123,8 million dollars
25. “The Lord of the rings: return of the king” — 1 billion 119.9 million dollars
26. “007: Coordinates Skayfoll” — 1 billion of 108.6 million dollars
27. “Transformers: age of extinction” — 1 billion 104.1 million dollars
28. “Spider-man: Away from home” — 1 billion 98,9 million dollars
29. “The dark knight returns” — 1 billion 84.9 million dollars
30. “Toy story 3” — 1 billion $ 67 million
31. “Pirates of the Caribbean: dead man’s Chest” — 1 billion 66.2 million dollars
32. “Rebel One. Star wars. History” — 1 billion 56.1 million dollars
33. “Pirates of the Caribbean: On stranger tides” — 1 billion 45.7 million dollars
34. “Aladdin” (2019) — 1 billion 35.2 million dollars
35. “Despicable me 3” — 1 billion 34.8 million
36. “Jurassic Park” — 1 billion of us $ 29.5 million
37. “Finding Dory” — 1 billion 28.6 million dollars
38. “Star wars: Episode I the Phantom menace” — 1 billion $ 27 million
39. “Alice in Wonderland” — 1 billion $ 25.5 million
40. “Tetrapolis” — 1 billion for 23.8 million dollars
41. “The hobbit: an Unexpected journey” — 1 billion 21.1 million dollars
42. “The dark knight” — 1 billion 4.9 million dollars.
43. “Toy story” — $ 1 billion.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter