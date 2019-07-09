For the first time in 10 years the world has decreased the number of dollar millionaires
For the first time in the last ten years since the crisis of 2008 year in the world recorded a reduction in the number of dollar millionaires. In 2018 on the planet, there were 18 million people, which is 0.3% less than in the previous year, according to Deutsche Welle, citing data from the consulting company Capgemini, which was presented on 9 July its new report.
In its report, the experts also noted that the combined wealth of millionaires in comparison with 2017 also fell by nearly 3% (to $68,1 trillion). The main reason for the reduction in the number of fat cats and their status – fall in the stock markets, which usually hits them particularly hard, said the expert of the company Klaus-Georg Meyer.
As for Germany, it remains in the top three in the number of dollar millionaires. First place is taken and occupied, of course, the USA. Then follow Japan, Germany and China. All four States now account for 60% of all millionaires in the world.