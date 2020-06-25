For the first time in 14 years in the Ukrainian Cup final will not be the team of the Donetsk region
Cup Of Ukraine
On the eve of the second semi-final of “Vorskla” in a dramatic struggle against the “Mariupol” (1:1, on penalties – 3:2) won second place in the final of the Ukrainian Cup.
The loss of the wards Alexander Babich means that for the first time in 14 years, the Cup final will be held without the participation of the team of the Donetsk region.
Note that 12 of 13 the last time in the match for the title played Shakhtar Donetsk, in one season after the area defended their fellow countrymen from “metallurg”, and in 2011/12 the ending was completely Donetsk.
Recall that the previous finals without the participation of this team took place in the 2005/06 season, when “Dynamo” at the expense of the only goal of the Brazilian Kleber defeated FC Metalurh Zaporizhia.
Add that to the Cup final – -2019/2020 Dynamo – Vorskla will take place on 8 July in Lviv.