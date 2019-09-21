For the first time in 27 years: 6 tropical storms simultaneously formed near the USA
Six named tropical storms formed simultaneously in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. This number of storms broke the record that was set in 1992. About it writes USA Today.
“While Umberto and Kiko are in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific, formed four new tropical storm: Imelda and Jerry in the Atlantic basin, as well as Mario and Lorena in the Eastern Pacific ocean,” — said meteorologists.
According to the forecaster of the National hurricane center Eric Blake, a number of tropical storms and hurricanes that are in the area, we spent a record set in September 1992.
He wrote in his Twitter that “storms breed like cockroaches”.
“It’s not something you see every day, but this is not a unique situation,” said meteorologist Danielle banks.
According to the National center for hurricanes in September 1971 in the Atlantic was registered 5 tropical storms, and in August 1974 the same number of storms, each of which were given the names recorded in the Eastern Pacific ocean.
September is the peak month of activity of hurricanes and tropical storms in the Atlantic and the Pacific.
“In September the water temperature in the ocean almost reaches its annual peak, and the temperature of the winds, which are created by tropical storms and hurricanes as a rule, very low”, say forecasters.
Recall that 4 people were killed and more than a thousand rescue team evacuated from the flood that formed after tropical storm Imelda, which hit Texas with massive rainfall led to extensive flooding.