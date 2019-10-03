For the first time in 3 years English coach has won the Champions League (video)
Frank Lampard
On the eve of the second round match of League of Champions “Chelsea” on departure beat “Lille” 2:1.
First victory in UEFA Champions League group stage under the guidance of Frank Lampard for “pensioners” have brought exact blows Tammy Abraham and ex-player of Shakhtar’s Willian.
We add that this victory Chelsea became the first English coach in the last three years in the draw for the Champions League. In recent times, led by the English team won the Champions League in March 2017. Then, “Lester”, whose mentor was Craig Shakespeare on the stage of 1/8 finals beat Sevilla (2:0).
Thanks to the victory in France, Chelsea came in second place in group H, equal on points with Valencia. His next match wards Lampard will play against the leader of the group – “Ajax”.
We will remind, Lampard headed Chelsea in the summer of 2019. After 7 rounds of the English Premier League club West London is located at the same place in the standings.