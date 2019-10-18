For the first time in 500 years in southern California began to move a major break
According to a new study, a major fault in southern California, capable of causing an earthquake of magnitude 8 points for the first time in 500 years, began its movement.
The study showed that the Garlok fault, extending from East to West 185 miles (297,7 km) from the fault the San Andreas fault to the Death Valley in July narrowed by 0.8 inches (2,032 cm). This is the first documented movement in modern history.
“It’s amazing. We have never seen the Garlok fault somehow changed. Now he suddenly changed his behavior,” — said in an interview with the Los Angeles Time Zachary Ross, associate Professor of Geophysics at the California Institute of Technology and lead author of the paper.
“We don’t know what it means”, he added.
Satellite images show that the fault movement began after southern California was the strongest in the last two decades, the earthquake. The push force in a 6.4 shook the Mojave desert about 120 miles (193 km) North of Los Angeles before the next day the shock occurred in 7.1 points in addition to the more than 100,000 tremors.
The earthquake that shook the desert city of Ridgecrest, has caused ruptures in the network of interconnected faults across the region. This rivelo extra strain on the Garlok fault.
Ross has developed an automated computer analysis of the data of a seismometer to discover a huge number of aftershocks with accurate information about the location.
It is interesting that the earthquake at 6.4 points simultaneously broke the fractures at right angles to each other, which is considered to be amazing.
The results of a study published on the same day, when Governor Gavin Newsom was published on the same day, when Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of an early warning system for earthquake ShakeAlert. It will use ground-based sensors from around the state to detect earthquakes before people will feel.
The ShakeAlert system for many years was developed by USGS and academic institutions, which will now send alerts to mobile phones using applications developed by the University of California at Berkeley, and system Wire Emergency Alert.
ShakeAlert uses hundreds of stations of seismic sensors to detect the start of the earthquake, calculate its location and strength, and generate alerts that the app and the WEA system will send to the phones in the County where threatened openhost.
The main objective is to give seconds or tens of seconds to defend yourself before you begin to shake.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- What happens if a strong earthquake strike the Los Angeles and San Francisco.
- July 4, 2019 in southern California recorded tremors of magnitude 6.6. The epicenter was located 18 kilometers North-East of the city of Ridgecrest, the center lies at a depth of 8.7 kilometer.
- The fifth of July in southern California there were hundreds of weaker aftershocks — aftershocks. The strength of most of them was in the range of 2 to 3 points, some in the range of 3 to 4 points.
- It turned out that the early warning system, launched earlier this year as part of the pilot program has not warned residents of Los Angeles about a strong earthquake.
- The evening of July 5 in southern California, an earthquake of magnitude of 7.1, the most powerful in the last 20 years. Tremors were registered in 20:19 local time. The epicenter was located 193 kilometers North of Los Angeles, his focus lies at a depth of ten kilometers.
- Fires, destruction, injury — such were the consequences of the second day of a massive earthquake in California.