For the first time in history: “the thief in the law” the Fly Lyubertsy told the police that he renounces his…
Living in Moscow “thief in law”, the native of Kazan Oleg Mukhamedshin, known in the criminal environment as Fly Lyubertsy, for the first time in the history of the world of thieves renounced his title. According to “Primkin”, with this statement he appealed to the Moscow police.
To question the police about the motives of the decision to renounce the title of “thief in law,” 59-year-old Mukhametshin said that “just as such does not consider himself” and never was.
Fly Lyubertsy has previously been convicted of forgery, robbery, possession of a weapon, escape from custody. Was crowned in 1994 on the recommendation of the capital of thieves in the law Andrey Isaev, nicknamed the Painting and Vladimir savoskin (Savoka).
According to “Primkin”, Mukhametshin changed his name and became Degtyarev, trying to evade criminal responsibility for a new article providing punishment for persons holding the highest position in the criminal hierarchy. The relevant law on 1 April, was signed by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
