For the first time in history, trump has met with Kim Jong-UN in North Korea. PHOTO and VIDEO
The President of the United States Donald trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN in the demilitarized zone on the border of South and North Korea, writes the Russian service Bi-bi-si.
The meeting of the leaders of the two countries in this place was the first time in history. Trump also became the first U.S. President, who visited the territory of North Korea.
After the handshake Donald trump crossed the demarcation line and entered the territory of the DPRK.
He took a few steps, after which both leaders once again shook hands and moved to the southern side of the demilitarized zone.
While chatting with reporters, trump said that the symbolic crossing of the border was his “great honor”.
After a short conversation and communication with journalists, the presidents went into the building for negotiations — the so-called freedom House, and continued meeting there. After a while the building started journalists.
After the meeting, trump and his Korean counterpart moon Jae-In was carried out by Kim Jong-UN to the demarcation line.
Two minutes is enough
Until the last moment, the very fact of meeting Donald trump and Kim Jong-UN was in question.
Plans to meet with the head of the DPRK trump wrote on Twitter ahead of his visit to South Korea. It was initially reported that the purpose of the visit was to rescue the stalled talks with North Korea on denuclearization.
Already at the summit of “Big twenty” in Japanese Osaka, the President of the United States has clarified the meaning of his tweet and said that he had decided to “throw a line” to Kim Jong Ynu.
On Saturday, the White house unveiled a work schedule trump, where a visit to zone separating North and South Korea, was given 15 minutes. About any meetings speech in the schedule was not.
On Sunday, trump arrived at the border crossing Panmunjom in a helicopter, then climbed to the observation deck observation post and surveyed the position of the DPRK together with the South Korean President mun Jae Otherwise.
Meeting the North Korean leader, which took place after this was already the third meeting trump and Kim Jong-UN. The first ever summit, the US and the DPRK held in 2018 in Singapore.
Then trump and Kim Jong-UN signed a joint document in which Pyongyang has pledged to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from Washington.
Demilitarized zone, where there was a meeting between the two leaders is a narrow strip of territory along the border of the DPRK and South Korea, which trump did not attend none of the current President of the United States.
In what state are relations between the US and North Korea?
Bilateral relations have deteriorated since then, trump and Kim last time I saw her personally in Hanoi, Vietnam in February of this year.
The summit is the second after Singapore in June 2018 ended without an agreement on the progress of North Korea towards denuclearization. Trump left the talks, deviating from the conclusion that the politician was considered a bad agreement.
Earlier, the President of the United States repeatedly insisted that Pyongyang needs to conduct nuclear disarmament before will be lifted economic sanctions against the DPRK.
Since the Hanoi meeting of the DPRK time and again risked incurring the wrath of the administration trump after another testing short-range missiles.
However, the head of state, who once threatened North Korea “with fire and rage” to the United States in recent months has taken a more conciliatory stance and enough spoke about Kim Chen Yne.
Last week, which began on 17 June, he sent the North Korean leader a personal letter, the contents of which Kim himself has described as “excellent.”
Earlier in June, trump told reporters that North Korea under Kim Jong-UN has “amazing potential.”
During his visit to Japan in may, trump called Kim a “very smart guy” and said he was waiting for the many “good news” from North Korea.