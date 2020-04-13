For the first time in history: trump introduced throughout USA state of emergency due to coronavirus
The US President Donald trump on Saturday, April 11, published a Declaration on the introduction of “large-scale disasters” in the United States in connection with the pandemic coronavirus. Thus this provision for the first time in the history of the country has spread to all 50 U.S. States and the district of Columbia. About it writes DW.
“The President continues to respond to the needs of each of the governors relating to the protection of the health of all Americans,” — stressed in this regard, the Deputy press Secretary of the White house Judd Deere.
The Governor of Wyoming mark Gordon sent Trump a corresponding request 9 APR. At that time, the state recorded a little more than 200 cases of infection with coronavirus infection.
“Although Wyoming has not yet faced such a dire situation as some other States, this Declaration will help us prepare and mobilize resources when we need them,” explained Gordon.
Will facilitate the financing and coordination
The White house said that the state of emergency allows Federal and local level, as well as for a number of organizations to simplify access to government funding. In addition, it facilitates the coordination of state governments and US Federal agencies on emergency management (FEMA), and the Engineering corps of the land forces of the Armed forces of the United States.
According to a private American Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the country as of 07:00 on 13 April recorded 557 590 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, died on 22 109 people. The number of deaths the U.S. ahead of Spain and Italy, severely affected by the pandemic. The total number of deaths has doubled from 10 to 20 thousand — in just five days.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- April 12, the U.S. came in first place in the world in the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 376
[name] => Donald trump
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => donald-tramp
)
Donald Trump
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15374
[name] => emergency
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => chrezvychajnaya-situatsiya
)
emergency
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark