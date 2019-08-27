For the first time in the history of mankind: the UN has called for an emergency climate situation
The rapid melting of glaciers in Greenland, where in July alone melted 179 billion tons of ice, the fires in Siberia, Alaska, Canada and in the Amazon in June and July of this year resulted in the release of tens of megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
All that happens is extreme weather the situation, said at the G7 summit UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, reported “news of the UN.”
The UN chief stressed that came to the meeting of world leaders to mobilize political will to participate in them organized the climate Summit to be held in September in new York within UN General Assembly.
“According to the world meteorological organization, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has reached the highest level in the history of mankind: the level of CO2 concentration there was 3-5 million years ago, then the temperature was much higher, and sea levels were 10 to 20 meters higher,” – said the Secretary General.
“Everything that is happening is extraordinary climatic situation. Today it is much worse than in Paris [at the time of the adoption of the Paris climate agreement in 2015 – approx.ed]. And scientific data confirm this. According to experts of the intergovernmental panel on climate change, we need to keep the temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, to achieve zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2050, 45 percent to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030,” – said the head of the United Nations.
He stressed that countries must make greater efforts to implement the Paris agreement. Many of these in Paris promises to combat climate change are not met, said Guterres. Moreover, the measures provided for in this agreement, it is not enough, said the Secretary-General.
“The summit “the Big seven” – a great opportunity to appeal to the international community… countries “the seven” should be an example for other countries”, – said the head of the United Nations.
Forum Daily wrote earlier:
- In 2017, the American President Donald trump made the decision on the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.
- Although the process of withdrawal from the agreement will take several years, the U.S. will become one of the few countries on Earth that doesn’t acknowledge the threat of climate change, and the decision trump could complicate the already tense American relations with European allies and rising powers such as China and India.