For the first time in the history of sumo in Japan will be held without spectators

For the first time in the history of the Cup of the Emperor of Japan’s sumo will be held behind closed doors.
This decision was made by the Board of Directors of the Japan sumo Association in an extraordinary session in Osaka, Kyodo News reports. The reason was the outbreak of coronavirus.
The tournament will be held in Osaka from 8 to 22 March. We also considered the option of cancellation of the competition, but in the end they decided to hold it so that the audience would not be endangered.
Earlier in Japan, was postponed matches of football and Rugby Championships.