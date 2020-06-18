For the first time in the history of the English Premier League system Hawk-Eye did not recognize net goal (video)
Aryan of Nolan with the ball behind the goal line
On the eve of the missing matches of the 29th round, “Aston Villa” – “Sheffield United” (0:0) and Manchester city – Arsenal (3:0) resumed the game of the English Premier League.
And in the first meeting after the restart there was confusion.
The match in Birmingham was disallowed correct goal scored by a player in the “Sheffield” by Oliver Norwood in the endgame of the first half. After a penalty kick the goalkeeper of Arian of Nollan did not stop the ball in the box and went together with him over the goal line.
However, referee Michael Oliver decided not to pay a goal, as his hand vibrated sensor Hawk-Eye, and the FIFA referee decided not to point out the center of the field.
Error judging team learned at halftime.
After the match the representatives of the company Hawk-Eye Innovations has officially apologized for the system error.
The statement noted that the target viewed 7 cameras, but the goalkeeper, the defenders and the gate frame is still stopped review.
The company reported that it is the first system failure for about 9 thousand matches. Hawk-Eye will continue to work on the remaining games of the Premier League, despite scoring error.