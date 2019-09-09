For the first time in the history of the football club has invested 1 billion euros in buying players current squad
Champion of England “Manchester city” became the first club in history that has invested more than € 1 billion in transfer payments to collect his team, says the CIES Football Observatory.
According to the research results transfer activities of European clubs, the bulls have spent in their current players 1,014 billion.
Second place in the ranking took the “Paris St Germain”, invested in the current part of € 913 million Closes the three real Madrid (€ 902 million).
While the top ten consists of 5 English teams, 3 Spanish and one French, and Italian. In the Top-20 number of English clubs already is 8, Spanish and Italian – 4, and 2 German and French.
Fully Top 10 looks as follows:
- Manchester city (England) – € 1014 million
- “Paris St Germain” (France) – € 913 million
- “Real” (Spain) – € 902 million
- “Manchester United” (England) – € 751 million
- “Juventus” (Italy) – € 719 million
- “Barcelona” (Spain) – € 697 million
- “Liverpool” (England) – € 639 million
- “Chelsea” (England) – € 561 million
- Atletico” (Spain) – € 550 million
- Arsenal (England) – € 498 million.
It is noted that in the “Big five” European leagues, the biggest gap in transfer payments between the richest and poorest team is observed in the Spanish La Liga 148 – fold spending “real” exceed similar expenses “Mallorca”.
In the French Ligue 1 – 114 (“Paris-Saint-Germain” vs. “neem”), in the Bundesliga – 85 (“Bavaria” against “Paderborn”), Series A – 63 (Juventus against Lecce) and the minimal gap is observed in English Premier League – 32 (“Manchester city” against the “Norwich”).