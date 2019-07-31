For the first time in the history of the Ukrainian Premier League head coach received yellow card (video)
The debut of “Spike” in the Ukrainian Premier League has been successful – the team from Covaleski stadium in Kiev “Obolon” has won strong-willed victory over the “Mariupol” 2:1.
Add that to the end of the game the head coach of the nominal owners of Ruslan Kostyshin received a yellow card.
Note, in the history of the Premier League is the first case when the coach receives from the referee of a yellow card, despite the fact that red cards for head coaches – it is almost a commonplace in the Ukrainian football.
Debut Kostyshina possible to recognize memorable.
