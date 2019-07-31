For the first time in the history of the Ukrainian Premier League head coach received yellow card (video)

| July 31, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Впервые в истории Украинской Премьер-лиги главный тренер получил желтую карточку (видео)

Ruslan Kostyshin

The debut of “Spike” in the Ukrainian Premier League has been successful – the team from Covaleski stadium in Kiev “Obolon” has won strong-willed victory over the “Mariupol” 2:1.

Add that to the end of the game the head coach of the nominal owners of Ruslan Kostyshin received a yellow card.

Note, in the history of the Premier League is the first case when the coach receives from the referee of a yellow card, despite the fact that red cards for head coaches – it is almost a commonplace in the Ukrainian football.

Debut Kostyshina possible to recognize memorable.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.