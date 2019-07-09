For the first time in the history of the Ukrainian tennis player reached the Wimbledon semifinals
Elina Svitolina
In chetvertfinalnom match of the Wimbledon first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina (No. 8 WTA) won the sixth racket of the Czech Republic Carolina Muhovo (No. 68 WTA) 7:5, 6:4.
Note that during the first batch Svitolina lost 2:5, but then made a great streak of 5 won games in a row and finished the set in their favor.
For the first time in the history of Ukrainian sports, our tennis player had entered the four strongest herbal major.
Award for Elina for a win was 350 points and 368 thousand. in addition to the points 430 and 368 thousand dollars, which have already been earned Svitolina in the quarter-finals.
We will add that earlier in the semi-finals were American Serena Williams and Romanian Simona Halep, which will play Elina.