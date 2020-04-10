For the first time in the history of the US Open can pass in an empty stadium
US Open
Head of Asia Pacific Andrea Gaudenzi in an interview with Italian media gave to understand that the schedule of the tennis calendar and his fate (assuming the tournament is still possible to renew in summer) depends on the conduct of the U.S. Open.
According to insider information The Telegraph the Association of the United States tennis (USTA) “desperately seeking to hold a tournament”, in particular, and without spectators.
We note, initially, the tournament is scheduled for August 24 – September 13.
In this edition indicates a possible reduction of state USTA for more than 50% if the US Open will not happen, because the American majors do not have insurance in the event of “infectious diseases”, as, for example, Wimbledon.
Previously appeared information that allegedly in the US considering to move the US Open in December at the courts of Indian wells.
However, this idea is unlikely to appeal to the main sponsor of the tournament – JP Morgan (the Bank of new York), who wants the tournament held in close proximity to the offices of the company.
At the same time, the TV channel ESPN will lose a lot of viewership if the US Open will overlap in the dates of larger events, for example, with the NFL.