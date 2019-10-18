For the first time in the open space left only female astronaut: who are they
American astronauti Christina Koch and Jessica Meir do the first ever spacewalk exclusively female composition, writes the BBC. As reported by NASA during the mission, they will replace one of the external power supply International space station, which take approximately five and a half hours.
Astronauti went beyond the ISS around 7:30 EST. To perform the tasks they need to move to the opposite compartment of the station, Port 6, and replace a defective element, which then will be sent for studying on Land the cargo Shuttle, the SpaceX Dragon.
To this day, the stories were 13 women coming out into the open space, including Koch, for which this is the fifth space walk. Meir became the fourteenth, and was the first Soviet astronaut Svetlana Savitskaya.
July 25, 1984, Savitskaya paired with Vladimir Dzhanibekov went into space aboard the Soviet space station “Salyut-7” and spent 3 hours 35 minutes.
Who went into space?
Originally an all-female mission was planned for the end of March this year. Christina Koch had to carry her in a pair of American Anne McClain, but McClain has not worked from the beginning.
At first she didn’t fit the spacesuit for EVAs, and in August she came under investigation on charges of first ever crime committed in space: her same-sex spouse stated that Anne, being in space, unauthorized infiltrated her Bank account.
The result is a happy lot fell to Jessica Meir. She is 42 years old, she has a degree in physiology and biology of the ocean. This is her first flight into space, Meir arrived at the ISS in September as a flight engineer.
Christine Koh 40 years, she is much more experienced astronaut. Located on the ISS since March this year and have been on four missions in space. Education Koch — physicist and electrical engineer. The first years at NASA, she has spent working in the field of scientific research.
Last Tuesday, NASA also presented the layout of the new suit for the next mission to the moon. Its main feature is that thanks to the mobile design it can be adapted to any figure of an astronaut, regardless of height, size and shape.