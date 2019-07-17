For the first time in the United States: in California, open a cannabis cafe. PHOTO
To get unanimous approval from the city of West Hollywood, Lowell Farms promised air filtration system, similar to that used in casino.
On Tuesday, the city of West Hollywood adopted a historic decision, when approved place in the city, calling it the first cannabis-cafes in the United States.
Approved area near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Lexington Avenue, close to the local synagogue.
After the decision was rendered, the Rabbi left without saying a word.
Lowell Farms, the name given to the historical café, promises a kitchen with a cannabis and a Smoking area. This outdoor restaurant is located across the street from the synagogue, and the Rabbi asked to reject a license to conduct business.
The restaurant will not be alcoholic beverages because state law prohibits the consumption of cannabis and alcohol in the same place.
However, the opening may be delayed for several months as a cafe with cannabis will appear in California for the first time.