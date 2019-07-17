For the first time in the United States: in California, open a cannabis cafe. PHOTO

To get unanimous approval from the city of West Hollywood, Lowell Farms promised air filtration system, similar to that used in casino.

Photo: NBC video screenshot

On Tuesday, the city of West Hollywood adopted a historic decision, when approved place in the city, calling it the first cannabis-cafes in the United States.

Approved area near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Lexington Avenue, close to the local synagogue.

The synagogue across the street. Photo: NBC video screenshot

After the decision was rendered, the Rabbi left without saying a word.

Lowell Farms, the name given to the historical café, promises a kitchen with a cannabis and a Smoking area. This outdoor restaurant is located across the street from the synagogue, and the Rabbi asked to reject a license to conduct business.

But cannabis cafes approved, and the Rabbi left without saying a word. To get unanimous approval from the city of West Hollywood, Lowell Farms promised air filtration system, similar to that used in casino.

Photo: NBC video screenshot

The restaurant will not be alcoholic beverages because state law prohibits the consumption of cannabis and alcohol in the same place.

Photo: NBC video screenshot

However, the opening may be delayed for several months as a cafe with cannabis will appear in California for the first time.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.