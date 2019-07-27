For the first time in the video: Kaia Gerber starred in the music video for the song “Burnout”
The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford continues step by step to repeat the career of his mother. But, it seems to me that Kaya does not believe that this work is a significant stage in her life.
17-year-old Kaia Gerber became the main heroine of the music video for his new solo song by frontman of the band Public Access T. V. John ICarly “Burnout”. In the clip, the plot of which tells about the acquaintance and the beginning of a relationship between a man and a woman, a couple, she was 22-year-old model Oli green. The shooting took place in new York. The singer also starred in the video he plays the role of the driver Oli.
This video was conceived, approved and created in five days. All thanks to friendship, love and respect to each other. We wanted to create a video-like clips of our childhood, and made that kind of teenage drama —
the singer told People.
Cindy Crawford, in turn, starred in the video for George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90”, which came out 29 years ago. At the time the model was 24. This clip was remembered by participation of the “Golden” composition models of the 90s: in addition to Cindy Crawford in the it was attended by Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatiana Patitz and Christy Darlington.