For the first time in this season Series And the first Quartet of teams have not won a single match in the tour
January 27, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Cristiano Ronaldo
In the 21st round of Serie A was a pleasant sportsbooks for the event – suddenly none of the teams from the top four didn’t win your match.
Juventus, despite a convenience of the ball Cristiano Ronaldo, lost away “Napoli” 1:2.
Inter Milan played out a draw with Cagliari 1:1.
And in the Rome Derby was also a draw with the same score.
Despite the loss, Juventus remained at the head of the standings (51 points).
3 points of Juventus, behind inter. Another 2 points – Lazio (with one game in hand). And closes a Quartet “Roma” (39).
Let’s add that the leader “Juventus” Ronaldo scored a fantastic form. The Portuguese celebrates his scored goal of the eighth game in a row. In these matches, Cristiano has scored 12 goals.