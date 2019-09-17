For the first time in Ukrainian football clubs are having financial dispute over compensation for the coach
Mr Maziar
The President of “Gornyak-Sport” Peter Capon argues that the formalities for the dismissal of former head coach Vladimir Maziar, and signed contract with FC Lviv, have not been met.
The Capon claims that Maziar is still the coach of Horishni Floodplains.
“Thousands of 400-500. UAH. Such a diamond we brought up: ambitious, as written by the General Director, the charismatic young. I think PFK lions have the money to for a coach to pay a small compensation,” – quoted xsport.ua interview of the President “Hirnyk-Sport” the program “Profootball”.