For the first time Playboy called the playmate of the month transgender model from Asia (photo)
Popular magazine Playboy presented the girl of the August issue — it was the 35-year-old Gina Rosero from the Philippines. The choice is notable because it was the first model transgender in the Asia-Pacific region, trapped in the cult magazine, writes eg. giso reference to the Fappening.
The publication indicates that the mere appearance of model-transgender in Playboy already is unlikely to surprise anyone — this magazine has a truly long history in providing equal rights for different models. So, Hugh Hefner became the first publisher to put on the cover a transgender model back in the 80s (she was Caroline Cossey).
In November 2017, the playmate of the month became a transgender model INES Rau — thus the editorial Board then decided to honor the memory of Hefner and to pay tribute to his courageous positions (publisher died in September 2017). Well, in 2018, the first transgender person on the cover was placed and the German Playboy.
“To be part of the cult of the Playboy family, which has long advocated for freedom and individuality, is something that I accept with great responsibility” — said in an interview, Gina.
The publication reports that Rosero modeling career began when she was 21. During this time she managed to collaborate with several fashion brands to shoot for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar India and also in the video The Weekend The Knowing.
Rosero also admitted that for a long time concealed the fact that she is transgender, as this could adversely affect her career, but eventually made coming out in 2014, as, in her words, tired of living a double life.
“As the first transgender model from the Asian-Pacific region, I am glad that his example shows that dreams can come true. I also hope that everyone who was labeled “other” will feel that this is their strength,” said Gina.
