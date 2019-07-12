For the first time the autopilot landed the plane without a pilot (VIDEO)
A team of scientists of the Munich technical University has completed the initial phase of the project, which is developing a system that is able to land an aircraft without pilot.
The developers believe that the unique technology will become an alternative to traditional methods of automatic piloting.
The main drawback of the old systems of Autonomous control is that for the efficient operation of the autopilot, they require many antennas on the tarmac. However, smaller airports do not have expensive technical equipment, so the pilots have to manually control the landing.
The new system C2Land allows you to land on almost any runway using GPS signals for precision landing. A new optical system, which is used to optimize the flight does not require ground support infrastructure, unlike existing technologies.
C2Land already successfully demonstrated test flight training aircraft Diamond DA42Р. However, the date of the beginning of the implementation of technology in the serial aircraft is still unknown.