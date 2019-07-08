For the first time the football player of “Dynamo” became the silver prize-winner of the Copa America

Carlos Zambrano (left)

On the eve of the final match of the Copa America in 2019 Peru national team lost to the hosts of the tournament – Brazil 1:3.

In the “Inca” was made by the defender of Kiev “Dynamo” Carlos Zambrano, who became the first player in the history of the capital club, who won the medal Copa America.

In the national team in this tournament Zambrano has played 5 matches. Active actions of the Peruvian marked, and on the liabilities side of Carlos 3 yellow cards.

