For the first time the Israeli player scored a goal in the championship of Ukraine
September 2, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Manor Solomon
20-year-old Israeli midfielder “Shakhtar” manor Solomon, scoring one of the goals in the match with Olimpik Donetsk (4:0), became the player of the 57th foreign countries, whose representatives scored in the championship of Ukraine, reports sport.ua.
Including, Solomon became the 9th player in the “miners”, who opened his goal-scoring account, while representing another state.
To the Manor it was: Nigerian Julius Aghahowa, senegales Assan Ndiaye, pole Mariusz Lewandowski, the Uruguayan Damian Rodriguez, Czech Tomas Hubshman, the Italian Cristiano Lucarelli, Bolivian Marcelo Moreno and Mexican nery Castillo.