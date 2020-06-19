For the implementation of regional projects aimed two billion
On the implementation of investment programs and regional development projects from the state budget allocated two billion UAH.
The state Fund for regional development (GFRR) for projects sent 2 of 4.9 billion UAH envisaged for 2020.
About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.
“As of June 19, according to the program GRR allocated in full volume planned in the painting of the state budget UAH 2 billion. At the same time, providers disbursed only 432 million UAH of this amount. According to the decree of the Cabinet 26.02.2020 No. 211, this year it is planned to implement the 461 project, half of which — in the framework of the Program of the President of Ukraine “Big construction”, — stated in the message.
It is noted that, in General, GFR goes:
— on the implementation of investment programs and regional development projects corresponding to the priorities identified in the State strategy for regional development and related regional development strategy; — projects aimed at the development of sports infrastructure, energy efficiency in state and municipal educational institutions and medical institutions not less than 10% in each area.
Recall President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that he will discuss the addition of a new program “Big construction” construction of hostels in Ukraine.
