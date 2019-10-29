For the love of art: old, ragged sweater Kurt Cobain sold for a record amount
At the auction of “Icons and idols” house Julien’s Auctions in new York for a record amount sold old sweater of legendary musician, the soloist of group “the Nirvana” Kurt Cobain who committed suicide in 1994.
Unwashed cardigan, stained and with holes from cigarettes, with torn button went under the hammer for a record 334 thousand dollars. Now the sweater Cobain called not only the most famous in music history, but also the most expensive.
In this gray Heather cardigan brand Manhattan Kurt Cobain came on stage in concert MTV Unplugged in November 1993, less than six months before his death. As acrylic with a mohair sweater appeared in the wardrobe of a musician, not specified. It is known that he became a hallmark of Cobain and fashionable style of “grunge”.
Also at the auction sold turquoise guitar on the left hand Fender, made to order in 1993. It does Cobain played during the world tour Nirvana Utero. The tool was sold for 340 thousand dollars.
