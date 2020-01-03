For the purchase of land will be introduced a three-tier restriction
In the final version of the draft law on land market will be introduced a three-tier limit the concentration of land in few hands. This was announced by adviser to the Prime Minister for economic Affairs Alexei mushak on his page in Facebook.
As noted Muszczak, none of the Ukrainian company will not be able to own more than 10 hectares of land.
In addition, neither the owner of the land collectively cannot own more than 10 hectares Regardless of the number of enterprises established by them, in aggregate, all they imposed a limit of 10 hectares. For example, 10 companies per 1 thousand ha, maybe, but 11 no, he said.
According to him, the restriction will apply to shares in the Charter companies.
“The law predusmotrena synchronization of all the registers for the execution of control functions. In case of exceeding the limit, the excess land is withdrawn by the court and sold on an electronic auction,” — said Muszczak.
According to him, the first 500 agricultural companies of Ukraine treated the land Bank of more than 10 thousand hectares (rent this land, — ed.).