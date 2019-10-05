For the review of the hotel and paid about 400 euros: In the UK there is a vacancy for tourists with dogs
On UK website accommodation booking Snaptrip has a vacancy for tourists with dogs that will be in the course of the year to travel with their Pets.
Reported by the Lonely Planet.
Two dog owners have to stay ten hotels (dog-friendly) and to write reviews about them for 12 months.
Two dogs, one aged six months to three years, and the second from four to ten years. They need to feel comfortable in their travels, have health problems, be photogenic and feel free in front of the camera.
Dog owners will be required to write detailed reviews of housing and employment photo and evaluating it according to the criteria of comfortable conditions for dogs, practicality, space to walk and the presence of friendly dogs public establishments located nearby. We will remind, in Sydney, tourists are offered rooms with a view of wildlife.