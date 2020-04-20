For the second time in 4 days: the United States accused Russia in a dangerous interception of a us fighter
Russian jet fighter came within a dangerous distance to the American reconnaissance plane over the Mediterranean sea — and it was the second such incident in just 4 days, writes Fox News.
The U.S. Navy announced that the Russian fighter was too close to American spy planes P-8A over the Mediterranean sea on Sunday, April 19.
Officials of the U.S. Navy said a Russian fighter jet, “violated the universal rules of flight” was held within 25 feet (about 8 meters) from the American P-8A during flight in international airspace. According to them, the plane for 100 minutes twice approached the P-8A.
The second interception was detected as “unsafe and unprofessional”, subjected to P-8A the effects of turbulence.
This is the second time in 4 days, when a Russian fighter jet approaching at a dangerous distance to the American reconnaissance plane over the Mediterranean sea.
15 April the US Navy has accused another Russian plane in the same unsafe high speed maneuver, when he caught another American reconnaissance aircraft P-8A, having a dangerous inverted maneuver at high speed.
“While Russian aircraft operated in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible, the statement with reference to the Agreement on the prevention of incidents at sea and airspace in 1972. — We expect that they will behave in accordance with international standards to ensure safety and prevent incidents.”
In the Navy, said intercepting performed by a Russian SU-35 lasted 42 minutes, adding that US aircraft P-8A Poseidon “acted in accordance with international law and did not provoke the Russian activities”.
