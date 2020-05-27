For the third time in two months: the United States accused Russia in a dangerous interception of a us spy plane
Representatives of the Sixth fleet of naval forces (Navy) of the USA reported its third in the last two months the dangerous interception of a us patrol and reconnaissance aircraft carried out two Russian aircraft. This writes the “Voice of America”.
In the report of the representative of the Sixth fleet Jonathan Nelson said that on may 26 the American aircraft P-8A flew over international waters in the Eastern Mediterranean and was intercepted two Russian su-35. Unsafe and unprofessional intercept lasted for 65 minutes. The Russians took too close a position to the P-8A at the same time, limiting the ability of American aircraft to maneuver safely.
“Not necessitated by the actions of the Russian pilots of the su-35 is not consistent with good airmanship and rules of international flights and jeopardize the safety of the flight aircraft of both sides”, — is spoken in the message of the Sixth fleet.
The behavior of the Russian aircraft in international airspace was irresponsible, it said in a statement. The U.S. Navy expects the Russian pilots ‘ actions “in accordance with international standards to ensure safety and prevent incidents, including the 1972 Agreement on the prevention of incidents at sea and over the high seas (INCSEA)”.
In April in the same area the Russian air force conducted a similar double-unsafe intercepts of us aircraft. In the U.S. Navy argued that the American pilots had not provoked by their actions, this sort of interceptions.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- May 15 a Russian su-35, after “dangerous” rapprochement, intercepted a U.S. patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon over the Mediterranean sea. US forces have accused the crew of the Russian fighter that they jeopardized the lives of the crew of the spy plane of the US Navy, having a dangerous inverted maneuver at high speed during unsafe interception.
- May 19 Russian jet fighter came within a dangerous distance to the American reconnaissance plane over the Mediterranean sea. Officials of the U.S. Navy said a Russian fighter jet, “violated the universal rules of flight” was held within 25 feet (about 8 meters) from the American P-8A during flight in international airspace.
