For the walls of the Pentagon cut funding of their programs: than it threatens
The money will go to building the wall, was originally designed for the needs of the National guard, as well as the purchase of aircraft and shipbuilding, writes “Voice of America”.
The administration trump announced the transfer of $ 3.8 billion in the framework of the recently adopted law on the defense budget to Finance the construction of a wall on the border between USA and Mexico.
The money from the Pentagon’s budget, originally intended for the maintenance of the National guard, purchase of aircraft and shipbuilding, will be transferred to line of expenses on fight against drug smuggling. This will allow for the financing of the construction of the wall.
The budget maneuver, which was disclosed in documents provided to legislators, was harshly criticized by Congressman Mac Thornberry, the chief Republican on the house Committee on armed services. Democrats also criticized the transfer of criticism, but President trump last year was able to implement exactly the same “maneuver” without any consequences.
Less than two months ago, the President signed the bill on amendments to the Federal budget. Against the bill were legislators from both parties, frustrated by the fact that the funds destined for the implementation of popular projects on military bases, will go to the construction of the wall.
At this time, the Pentagon withdrew 1.3 billion dollars that was originally intended for the purchase of equipment for the National guard and the purchase of additional aircraft such as the F-35 and V-22. In addition, the leadership of the Ministry of defense cancelled funding for the amphibious assault ship under construction at shipyards in Mississippi and forwarding high-speed cargo vessel built in Alabama, which was made by Republican Senator Richard Shelby, Chairman of the Committee on appropriations.
“Today, [trump] has robbed our National guard to pay for his ruinous wall,” said democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 596
[name] => the Pentagon
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pentagon
)
The Pentagon
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26967
[name] => border wall
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pogranichnaya-stena
)
border wall
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27941
[name] => wall trump
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => stena-trampa
)
wall ТрампаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark