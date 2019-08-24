“For the words necessary to answer”: Lomachenko wants to teach the brash American (video)
The world champion under versions WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout) spoke about the main goal he wants to achieve in Boxing, and called the opponents would meet in the ring.
“I’m standing in line for the title of absolute world champion. I was not able to do in two weight categories, but in the lightweight I am close to that achievement. First I had one belt, then the second, and then came the chance to fight for the third belt. It turns out that the winner of the duel and Campbell will come on the winner of the duel Richard Comm Teofilo Lopez.
Speaking about my preferences, I would like to box Teofilo. Not because of the technology, not because of skills, but based on personal ambition, because a lot of things he has said, a lot of things said. Of course, cling to his word. But this is not revenge. Just when I was growing up, I was taught all that you said, you should always reply.
In America, they treat it not as a sport but as a business. A basic example, when McGregor fought with Habib. McGregor is also a lot said before the fight. When Habib had him, was struck, McGregor said, “why are you so angry, so much hit, it’s just business.” Maybe Teofino Lopez the same strategy. But I take it all literally.
That said Teofilo Lopez is. And I also, of course, I will not hide. We must not forget that professional Boxing is a business here to earn money. I don’t want to accept that this is a business, but I have to play by those rules. I help the situation when my opponent behaves. I almost nothing to do, no need to spin the battle, the enemy’s doing everything himself. The promoter remains nothing how to put it all on a beautiful dish“—shared Lomachenko in an exclusive interview to TV channel “inter”.
Recall that fight Lomachenko — Campbell will be held on Saturday, August 31, in London at the O2 Arena. At stake the match will be the title WBA and WBO, which has our fighter, as well as the vacant WBC belt.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of a unification bout Lomachenko — Campbell.
