For those over 40: what kind of drinks will rejuvenate any woman?
Many people want to stay beautiful, slim and young. To keep youth using the power. If you include in your diet right drinks, to achieve the desired result will not be easy.
Tea made from raspberry leaf
Tea of raspberry leaves and not raspberry jam. This is an important clarification, which will help a woman rejuvenate. This drink has a unique taste. And second, tea with raspberry leaves will not affect the volume, not add excess weight. It can be used for gynecological and urological problems.
Composed of raspberry leaf, which can be used in the preparation of tea, have magnesium, potassium and iron. They can be used to soothe aching blood vessels in the legs, strengthen the muscle tissue of the reproductive organs, to get rid of nausea and “tides”. Due to the high content of tannins reduces inflammation. And most important: this drink stimulates the production of estrogen.
Recipe: one teaspoon of raspberry leaves pour a glass of water, brought to a boil. You need to insist for 15-20 minutes. Then the liquid must drain through a sieve. Serve with honey or a couple of dried berries.
Warm water with lemon
Water is in principle a very useful drink. And if you drink it warm, so even with the lemon, it will be extremely helpful for women. A glass of this beverage will benefit at any age. Especially after 40 years. The fact that at this age the metabolism slows down, so water with lemon will be a great help in the acceleration of metabolism. In addition, increased leptin production, he is also a satiety hormone.
However, this drink has certain contraindications. For example, it is not necessary to drink at the problems in the gastrointestinal tract.
“Golden” milk
This drink is called Superfoods. “Golden” milk has a very beautiful tone by adding the coloring element of spice called turmeric. But the color is not the most important thing in this drink. It is important that milk with turmeric has a number of positive properties. In particular, it normalizes hormonal balance, relieves nervousness, sad mood, and stabilize the dream. By the way, it is better to drink in the evening to calm down and to put in order thoughts.
To prepare the Golden milk you need to mix 200 milliliters of warm milk with a teaspoon of turmeric, mix well, and then you can enjoy a delicious drink.
Medikforum