For tourists opened water tourist routes in Chernobyl (PHOTO)

In the Chernobyl zone, opened water tourist routes on the rivers Pripyat and even in the exclusion zone, Interfax reports. They are ready to receive visitors and meet all safety standards, said the head of the state Agency of Ukraine on exclusion zone management Vitaliy Petruk.

As explained by Ukrainian officials after a meeting in Chernobyl and exit one of the newly approved routes, checkpoints ready, monitoring and support provided.

Now, to visit the exclusion zone along this route, you need to make a request, and the organizer of the visit is to provide the visitors waterways. Route available only at the time while open water navigation.