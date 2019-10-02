‘For vashy seme!’: The FBI has launched a Facebook illiterate is to recruit Russian spies. PHOTO
The FBI has launched a Facebook advertising in Russian for the recruitment of spies in Washington. Several us intelligence agencies have published a number of errors.
The FBI was placed in the Facebook message in Russian with a proposal to help American intelligence agencies. As reported by RBC with reference to CNN, there were published three such ads.
In the text part of these messages in English were asked to share with the FBI important information. Below was a picture that accompanied the text in the Russian language. The phrase “isn’t it time to make your move?” accompanied by the image of a chessboard, the phrase “Time to build bridges” with the picture of a man who is on the bridge.
In one of the cases has not done without errors. A picture of two adults and girls in cap a graduate of the University was accompanied by the phrase “for the Sake of your future, for the future, vashy seme!” (spelling preserved).
As specifies CNN, if you click on the link the user came to the page of the program of regional counterintelligence branch of the FBI Washington.
“The main objective of the program of regional counterintelligence branch of the FBI Washington is to protect the American people and keeping to the Constitution of the United States by the detention of identifikacii, and eliminate the activities of hostile foreign intelligence services. The FBI gets the most effective intelligence data to combat this threat from the information received from the public. If You have information that will help the FBI to complete its task, please visit our office personally at the address”, — was stated on the page (spelling preserved).
The FBI TV channel declined to say how many people responded to such messages. The representative of the Bureau Alan Conner said that “many Russian intelligence officers working in the diplomatic missions of Russia around the world and poses a threat to the United States and its allies.”
“The FBI uses various methods to collect information,” he added.
Commission Robert Mueller in 2018, has accused the citizens of Russia that they used Facebook to intervene in the U.S. presidential election.