For world Championships 2019 athletics scandal erupted due to the use of miniature TV-cameras (photo)
At the world Championships in athletics, which takes place in the capital of Qatar – Doha, inflames the scandal associated with the demonstration of a TV picture, according to sport.ua.
The fact that the tournament organisers have set up a miniature TV camera built into the starting blocks, which clearly had no appeal to athletes.
Women reacted negatively to the new camera, showing their close-up before starting from different angles, and, most importantly – the back and bottom.
The idea of the organizers, these innovative cameras were intended “to capture a tense moment before the start, to fans of athletics all over the world were closer to the action than ever before,” as stated in the resolution of the governing body of athletics, the IAAF.
But sportsense say that the camera makes them feel is understandable ethical discomfort.
“If there was a woman involved in the development of this camera? I don’t think so. Cameras make me feel uncomfortable because you have to climb over her in the moments before the race. I really hate to be in front of the camera in skimpy running clothes near the starting block”, – quotes the German runner Gina Lucentini edition.
In the end, on the basis of complaints of its participants, the German athletic bosses demanded that the captured video is displayed only after the runners are already on the starting blocks.