For WRC-2019 for mini-football team of Ukraine has strengthened by players from the Diaspora in Australia
The national team of Ukraine on mini-football
In Perth, Australia starts the world championship on mini-futbolu, which will be attended by the national team of Ukraine.
In the group stage opponents will be teams of Romania, Lebanon and Nigeria.
The opening match of the Ukrainians will play tomorrow against rivals from the Middle East.
However, before this match the team of Ukraine is experiencing a big problem with staffing the team.
The fact that, of the members of the team of 22 players visas only got 8. Compounding the situation is that among received permission to enter Australia no goalkeepers.
The team has already filed an appeal against the refusal to issue visas. But before the match with the Lebanese situation will not be able to return to normal.
Therefore, in the Federation of mini-football of Ukraine has taken a decisive step.
“Since the team for the first match there are only 5 players and the coaches, we decided to support the idea of our President, Vladimir Zelensky and go a little further. To issue passports to our country, our Diaspora here, we cannot but say a couple of players from the local Ukrainian team we can. So, after the evening workout will be solved, who from “Cossacks in Perth” join our team”, – reads the statement on the official website of the Federation of mini-football of Ukraine.
How many in this statement a joke, and how much truth will show it’s already starting the match.
In the second round our team on 3 October to meet with the Romanians, and on October 5 will be the match against the national team of Nigeria.