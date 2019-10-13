For youthful skin: the best is named “collagen” drinks
Experts in the field of beauty are constantly reminded that our skin needs constant hydration. They called a few drinks, which is able to maintain the beauty of the skin.
First and foremost, it is of course water. It is considered the best source of hydration. Milk is also good for the skin due to the presence of fats, proteins and carbohydrates in the composition. It has nutritional value and is very well nourishes the skin. In addition, the milk can be added to coffee or tea, but without sugar, is also useful for skin condition.
Experts note that good for the skin isotonic sports. Especially useful for those who suffer from lack of vitamins and minerals. Coconut water is composed of a large amount of nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants that moisturize the skin and make it beautiful.
Meat and vegetable broth and liquid soups are also beneficial, they are beneficial to the skin. They are especially good in cold weather. Vegetable smoothies work more effectively. They are rich in fiber and due to the fact that retained in the stomach, moisturize the body.