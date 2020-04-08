Forbes estimated the financial condition of Ukrainian businessmen
Six Ukrainian businessmen entered in the annual rating of billionaires under the version of American magazine Forbes.
This rating was published on Tuesday, April 7 — reports Hvilya.
The highest place it has traditionally occupied, the owner of SCM group Rinat Akhmetov.
But this year, his assets would record low — just $2.4 billion (last year’s ranking was $6 billion).
It put him on 875 place in the latest ranking (in last year’s ranking was 272-e).
Second among the Ukrainians was the owner of “Interpipe” Viktor Pinchuk.
His fortune is now estimated at $1.3 billion, it is located at 1613 place.
Co-owner of group “Privat” Gennady Bogolyubov with $1.2 billion located on 1730 the place, and the main shareholder of “Myronivsky Hliboproduct” Yuri Kosyuk with $1.1 billion — 1851.
The second co-owner of “Privat” Igor Kolomoisky and owner of Ferrexpo Konstantin Zhevago with $1 billion share 1990 place in the ranking of Forbes.
Compared to the previous year, his place in the Forbes list lost owner “Smart-holding”, the people’s Deputy Vadim Novinsky.
For reference.
Forbes rating is headed by:
owner Amazon.com Jeff Bezos ($113 billion);
— Microsoft founder Bill gates ($98 billion);
— President of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Bernard Arnault with his family ($76 billion).
The youngest billionaire was the model Kylie Jenner ($1 billion), which owns its own line of cosmetics Cosmetics Kylie.
The oldest billionaire in the Forbes list is the Singapore businessman Chang Yun Chung (Chang Yun Chung). He’s 101 years old, he is in the rating of 1851 place.
The magazine estimates his fortune at $1.1 billion.