Forbes for the first time in 2016 called the three richest Ukrainians
The ranking of hundreds of the richest businessmen in Ukraine again headed by Rinat Akhmetov with a capital of $ 2.8 billion.
This was reported in the latest issue of Forbes, which was published for the first time in 2016.
At the 2nd place in the list of richest Ukrainians — the owner of the group “Interpipe” Victor Pinchuk, with $ 1.4 billion, the third – fifth President of Ukraine, leader of “European solidarity” Petro Poroshenko ($1.4 billion).
The ex-President of Ukraine returned to the list of billionaires after a five-year absence: in 2014, the U.S. Forbes estimated his fortune at $ 1.3 billion, and in 2015 no longer consider him a billionaire.
At eight in the rating fortune is estimated at least 1 billion dollars, including two of them co-owners of a network of hypermarkets “Epicenter” spouses Alexander and Galina Gerega is one line.
Closes the list of billionaires, ex-owner of PrivatBank Igor Kolomoisky $ 1 billion.
The condition of nine businessmen from the rating IT is. The capital of the richest of them, the founder of the service to organize code files Networks Dmitriy Zaporozhets, the edition was estimated at 560 million dollars (No. 13).
In addition, the 27-th position in the ranking is the co-founder of the service Revolut Vlad Yatsenko ($300 million), and 35th in 37th, respectively the founders of the service spell checker Grammarly Olexiy Shevchenko, max Litvin and Dmitry Leader, as each of them is estimated at $ 250 million.
In the rating of the richest Ukrainians also became the owner of Group DF Dmitry Firtash (USD 370 million, 24-position), the head of the alcoholic holding Global Spirits, which owns the brand “Khortytsya”, Yevgeny Chernyak (295 million dollars, 30-th position), as well as the owner of the company MosCityGroup, a Russian-Ukrainian businessman Pavel Fuks ($155 million, 51-position).