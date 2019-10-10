Forbes has published a ranking of the richest Americans: who entered it (photo)
In early October, Forbes magazine published its annual list of the 400 richest people in the United States of America. As already reported “FACTS”, it was headed by the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos, whose capital edition was estimated at 114 billion dollars. Second place went to bill gates (106 billion dollars), the third — the famous investor Warren Buffett (80,8 billion).
Today, the “FACTS” decided to elaborate on the top five of the richest Americans. The list includes 56 women, whose total capital is 429,7 billion dollars. This is almost 100 billion more than in 2018. “Qualifying score” in the rating was the condition of $ 2.1 billion.
Forbes divides the women included in the list, the following groups: those who earned their own wealth, inherited capital after the death of the next of kin or widowed, and those who received money as a result of divorce.
Alice Walton
Alice Walton in the list is the 11-th place, but is the richest American. Its capital is estimated at 51.4 billion dollars. It is 6.4 billion more than it had in 2018. Such a significant growth provided a sharp jump in the value of the shares of Walmart, which has made the Walton family the richest in the world. Alice is the only daughter of Sam Walton, founder of Walmart — the world’s largest supermarket chain.
On 7 October she was 70 years old. Children she does not. Alice was married twice but both marriages were brief and ended in divorce. Walton a few times got in a car accident, and suffered several severe injuries. It is still plagued by constant pain.
Julia Koch. Photo Getty Images
Julia Koch — the richest widow in the United States. Her fortune is estimated at 41 billion dollars, which allowed the 57-year-old woman to take 13th place in the overall ranking. Her husband David Koch died in August 2019. Julia and her three children inherited a 42 percent stake in Koch Industries, the second largest private company in the United States. Julia married David in 1996. It helps by generous donations by a number of American museums and hospitals.
Lauren Powell Jobs. Photo Getty Images
Lauren Powell jobs takes the 22nd place in the overall list. The widow of Steve jobs inherited after his death, the shares of Apple and Disney. Today they are estimated at 21.3 billion dollars. However, the 55-year-old Lauren didn’t want to just receive dividends. In 2016, she formed her own company Emerson Collective, which is engaged in the investment and make a profit let the solution of various social problems — education, social protection, health. Lauren had three kids.
Mackenzie Bezos
Mackenzie Bezos literally broke into the list of the richest Americans in 2019. It happened after her divorce from Jeff Bezosa. They had been married for 25 years, and broke up after the media found out that Mr. Bezos has a mistress. The richest man in the world gave his wife a 4 per cent stake in the company Amazon. At the time of ranking 49-year-old Mackenzie “cost” of 36.1 billion dollars. This allowed her to take 15-th place in the list. Bezos said he will give half his fortune to charity. The rest is going to divide ever between their children — three native sons and adopted daughter.
Diane Hendricks
Diane Hendricks — the richest American, earned his own capital. It is estimated at $ 7 billion. This is the 79th place in the list. Diane began her career as a businesswoman in 1975, selling cheap houses. So she met with Ken Hendricks, who had a small company for production of various coatings for roofs. They agreed to do business together. Used to start Bank loans, rose to his feet. They founded a company called ABC Supply. It manufactures not only roofing but Windows, doors, siding. Ken and Diane were married and had been married for a long and happy life. Mr. Hendricks died in December 2007. Management of the company fully took over Diane. She has seven children and 17 grandchildren!
