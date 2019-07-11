Forbes has published the TOP 100 most highly paid international stars
Taylor Swift
29-year-old pop singer Taylor swift topped the rating of the highest paid stars according to Forbes, reported on the official website of the publication.
From the beginning, the singer has earned 185 million dollars.
Taylor left behind representatives of the least popular of the Kardashian family – Kylie Jenner (170 million)
Kylie Jenner
and rapper Kanye West (150 million).
Kanye West
Fourth and fifth place in the ranking was taken by the players – Lionel Messi (Barcelona 127 million)
Lionel Messi
and Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, 109 million).
Cristiano Ronaldo
In seventh place is former teammate of Messi at Barca – Neymar (Paris, 105 million).
Neymar
And closes the TOP 10 another athlete, Mexican boxer-Middleweight world champion under versions WBC, WBA and The Ring Saul Alvarez (94 million).
Saul Alvarez
I should add that last year the list of the richest stars of show business and sports was headed by boxer Floyd Meyvezer – his income amounted to 285 million dollars.
As for swift, in 2018, the singer settled for third place, earning “only” $ 80 million.
Full list of the TOP 100.