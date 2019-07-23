Forbes has published the TOP 50 most expensive sports teams in the world: real Madrid is only third (photo)
American magazine Forbes has published rating of the most expensive sports clubs in the world.
For the fifth consecutive year the list is headed by a club of American football – “Dallas Cowboys”, reported on the official website of the publication.
Forbs were evaluated by 5-time winners of the Super Bowl at $ 5 billion.
The best of the football clubs in this indicator is real Madrid, who finished third place in the list of the TOP 50.
Barcelona is located on the fourth line.
The rating includes 7 football teams, 6 teams from the NBA, 29 – 8 from the NFL and from MLB. The Champions League winner of the season-2018/19 “Liverpool” (estimated cost – 2.18 billion) is located on the 45th line.
Note that the NFL is still the most dominant sports League when it comes to its franchises. More than half of the top 50 teams in American football.
At the same time, no team from the NHL, Nascar, MLS, or Formula-1 is not ranked in the TOP 50.
We will add that in 2012 “Manchester United” was the world’s only professional team from the world of sports, worth over $ 2 billion. Now there are more than 50, including almost every NFL team.
Only the total value of sports teams from TOP 50 is 2,075 trillion.
The list is as follows:
- 1. “Dallas Cowboys” (NFL, estimated to cost 5 billion dollars.)
- 2. “New York Yankees” (MLB, 4 and 6)
- 3. Real (4,24)
- 4. Barcelona (4,02)
- 5. “New York Niks” (NBA, 4)
- 6. “Manchester United” (3,81)
- 7. “New England” (NFL, 3,8)
- 8. The Lakers (NBA, 3.7 V)
- 9. “The Golden state” (NBA, 3,5)
- 10-11. “New York Giants” (NFL, 3,3), “Dodgers” (MLB, 3,3)
- …
- 17. “Bavaria” (3,02)
- …
- 25. Manchester City (2,69)
- …
- 32. Chelsea (2,58)
- …
- 45. Liverpool (2,18)