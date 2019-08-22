Forbes has updated the list of the highest paid actors of the year: leader earned $89.4 million
Former wrestler Dwayne Johnson, nicknamed “the Rock” took first place in the list of highest paid actors of the year, according to Forbes. He earned 89.4 million dollars.
For 2017 he yielded to George Clooney. Profit Rocks were then even more — 119 million dollars, but Clooney has earned about a billion dollars on the sale of the company for the production of tequila.
Consolation Johnson can serve as the fact that this year Clooney was not even in the top ten.
In the calculations takes into account the total earnings of actors, including money for advertising, and not just fees for shooting.
Johnson, for example, among other things advertises a sports firm Under Armour.
Last year he starred in the films “fast & furious Hobbs and the Show,” and “Skyscraper”, and also acted as producer of the film “Wrestling with my family” and “Shazam!”.
This year there is a new film with his participation “Jumanji — a New level”, which also starred Kevin HART and Jack black.
Second place was taken by Chris Hemsworth, who earned 76.4 million dollars.
For the first time in 2015 returned to the top ten Bradley Cooper, speaking as an actor, Director, and co-author of scenario and producer of the Oscar-winning film “a Star is born”. Cooper took the list in sixth place, earning 57 million
Will Smith starring in last year only one notable film, “Aladdin” and earned “only” 35 million, he slid down, but still entered the top ten.
But bollywood star Akshay Kumar went up sharply with their 65 million dollars were on the fourth line.
A list of the highest paid male actors for 2018:
- Dwayne Johnson — $89.4 million
- Chris Hemsworth — $76.4 million
- Robert Downey Junior— $66 million
- Akshay Kumar— $65 million
- Jackie Chan— $58 million
- Bradley Cooper— $57 million
- Adam Sandler — $57 million
- Chris Evans — $43 million
- Paul Rudd— $41 million
- Will Smith — $35 million