Forbes named stars who have earned more than all

July 11, 2019

American magazine Forbes named the highest paid celebrity last year. The leader of the rating was the pop singer Taylor swift, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

29-year-old singer earned over the past year, $185 million. Such indicator managed to reach through world tour in support of her album Reputation, which was the most lucrative in US history, bringing $mishpat 266: 1 million.

In second place is Kylie Jenner, who at 21-years of age became one of the most successful entrepreneurs. It is also one of the heroines of the popular reality show keeping up with the Kardashians. For a year she was able to earn $ 170 million.

And closes the three leaders of rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian is Kanye West with $ 150 million.

The TOP 10 also included the footballer Lionel Messi, British singer ed Sheeran, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Brazilian player Neymar, the rock group The Eagles, American psychologist and television host Phil McGraw and boxer Saul Alvarez, known as Canelo.

