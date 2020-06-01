Forbes named the highest-paid athlete of the year
The former first racket of the world Roger Federer has become the highest paid athlete of the year by Forbes magazine.
The Swiss income amounted to 106.3 million dollars – a million more than the striker Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo.
It should be noted that in 30 years of doing this ranking Roger became the first player, who headed it. Most of the money – $ 100 million. – he received from sponsorship contracts with Uniqlo, Credit Suisse and Mercedes-Benz, as well as collaborating with ten other partners.
Sponsorship Ronaldo was much more modest – “only” $ 45 million. Cristiano earned, collaborating with Nike, Altice, Herbalife and its own brand CR7.
Third and fourth place for current and former forward of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi and Neymar respectively. And the main sponsors Adidas Leo, MasterCard and PepsiCo have listed the Argentina of $ 32 million.
NBA stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant is located behind the fifth, sixth and seventh positions, respectively.
Top 20 of Forbes.
- Roger Federer (106.3 million dollars).
- Cristiano Ronaldo (105)
- Lionel Messi (104)
- Neymar (95,5)
- LeBron James (88,2)
- Stephen Curry (74,4)
- Kevin Durant (63,9)
- Tiger Woods (62,3)
- Kirk Cousins (60,5)
- Carson Wentz (59,1)
- Tyson Fury (57)
- Russell Westbrook (56)
- Lewis Hamilton (54)
- Rory McIlroy (52)
- Jared Goff (49)
- Conor McGregor (48)
- James Harden (47,8)
- Giannis Adetokunbo (47,6)
- Anthony Joshua (47)
- Deontay Wilder (46,5)