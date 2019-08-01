Forbes named the highest paid DJ in the world

August 1, 2019
American magazine Forbes named the highest paid DJs in the world. In the first place was the Duo the Chainsmokers, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

Musicians Andrew Taggart and Alex Paul have earned in 2019 $ 46 million.

Second in the list is producer Marshmello, the income of which amounted to $ 40 million. The publication notes that over the past year its income has doubled.

The leader of previous years, Calvin Harris has been this year for third place ranking. He earned in 2019 38.5 million dollars.

Also on the list are Steve Aoki (30 million dollars), Diplo ($25 million), Tiësto(24 million dollars), Martin garrix (19 million dollars), David Guetta (18 million dollars), Zedd(17 million dollars) and Armin van Buuren (15 million dollars).

