Forced to kneel and kiss the feet of Saudi Princess accused of abuse…
Sister of the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Hassi accused of abusing the workers in her apartment in Paris. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to CBS News.
The Princess suspected that she ordered her bodyguard to beat up a worker from Egypt, which was doing repairs in her apartment in 2016. According to the prosecution, the man was also subjected to humiliation, forcing to kneel and kiss the Princess’s feet.
The Princess Hassa through his lawyers denies all allegations and claims that the worker was trying to take photos in her house without permission. French lawyer Hassy Emmanuel Moine said that photographing a Princess according to Saudi law is prohibited.
The injured party accused the woman of complicity in armed violence, holding someone against her will and stealing. Her bodyguard was also convicted of armed violence, theft, death threats and holding someone against their will.
Hussy brother, the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman is associated with the murder of a Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He disappeared on October 2 last year after he went to the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul. Investigation of the Turkish authorities showed that at least a portion of the performers associated with the Prince.
As previously reported "FACTS" in Saudi Arabia, opened the first club kickboxing for women.
